Arsenal vs Wolves Team News: Martinelli, Saliba, Chiquinho

Gabriel Martinelli won’t feature for Arsenal again this season, it turns out. Ditto for William Saliba. They’ll join the list of Gunners already long ruled out for the remainder: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny. Sunday ends a season for them, and the rest of the Gunners squad that was both disappointing and exciting.

2022-23 Arsenal somehow both exceeded and failed to reach expectations at the same time.

Arsenal at Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Championship Sunday, May 28, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Position: Wolves 19th, 10 pts Arsenal 2nd, 81 pts

PL Form: Wolves LDLLW Arsenal LLWWL

Odds: Wolves 13/2 Arsenal 1/3 Draw 9/2

Google Result Probability: Wolves 12% Arsenal 71% Draw 17%

No one expected them to seriously contend for the Premier League title. But when they had an 8 point lead at the top of the table, in April, nobody anticipated a full collapse on par with the bottling job they did. Well, hey, at least they now have Win, the adorable Chocolate Lab that they adopted as a training ground pet.

Wolves Team News

There really is nothing new to report on this front, at all, for either side. Wolves have no new injury concerns, leaving their squad at nearly full fitness. Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic remain the only two injury absentees.

