Arsenal Team News vs PSV Eindhoven: Martinelli, Ramsdale, Raya

It was certainly an eventful Sunday at Goodison Park for Arsenal FC. Winger Gabriel Martinelli left the 1-0 victory at Everton with a hamstring injury, and what manager Mikel Arteta had to say about it afterward is not encouraging at all. He might be sidelined for awhile. Elsewhere, Arteta switched it up in between the sticks, replacing the established number 1, Aaron Ramsdale, with summer signing David Raya.

Arteta told the media that he will likely be doing a rotation here among his goalkeepers.

PSV Eindhoven at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 5:45 pm, Emirates Stadium Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: both of these sides are undefeated, with 5W1D in their last six across all competitions.

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Draw 18% PSV Eindhoven 13%

Rest of the Arsenal Team News

Who starts in goal, here in the UCL opener vs PSV Eindhoven? Hard to say, it’s all a mystery. In addition to the concerns about Martinelli, Arsenal also have a triad of long-term injury absentees to contend with in Thomas Partey (groin injury, out until sometime in October), Jurrien Timber (knee, out for most of the rest, if not all of the rest of the season) and Mohamed Elneny (back training again after returning from a long-term knee injury).

