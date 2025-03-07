No fit striker on the squad, no problem! Manchester United are no doubt wary of that eye-popping score line from the midweek Champions League slate: Arsenal FC 7, PSV Eindhoven 1. The Gunners may have an injury crisis in the final third, but it didn’t stop them from bagging seven goals last time out.

How did Mikel Arteta pull this off?

Arsenal at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 9, 5:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Arsenal

Team News for Both Sides: go here

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 2nd, 54 pts, WWWLD Manchester United 14th, 33 pts, WLLDW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 55% Draw 26% Manchester United 19%

Well he made an unconventional lineup that had midfielders in attack, defenders in the midfield, and so on and so on. Maybe he keeps it a little unorthodox here on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Or perhaps he reverts to something more standard and expected? Or why not just something that’s a little of both?

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard; Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Sterling

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

