Arsenal are ahead of everyone else in the Premier League standings, as they sit first, by five points during the World Cup break. The Gunners are also ahead of their rivals in a second way, having already played a match this de facto second preseason/offseason.

It was a behind-closed-doors affair with Watford which saw Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny all get a starting assignment.

Dubai Super Cup: Arsenal vs Lyon FYIs

Kickoff: 3.30pm GMT Thursday December 8, Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Arsenal Team News: go here

Series History: Arsenal win 1 Draw 1 Lyon win 0

World Cup Segments: WGN Radio NTD News Insert Name FC

After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify

After halftime, manager Mikel Arteta mixed in a side of academy players, at the end result was a 4-2 defeat. Now comes a warm weather affair against Lyon, and more importantly, a crucial training camp in Dubai.

Thursday sees the Gunners facing the French side in the first of three friendlies for what is known as the Dubai Super Cup. Let’s look at what kind of team Arteta might field in this one.

We think the aforementioned quartet of senior team players will be back in the side. Along with a cadre of other players that you already know (and love?).

Anyway, we don’t think Arteta will have to dip too far down into the youth ranks for the Lyon clash.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Lyon (Dubai Super Cup)

Hein; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard; Nelson, Nketiah, Marquinhos.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories