Liverpool FC vs Arsenal Team News, Match Preview

The Premier League headliner this weekend…also happens to be quasi-dead rubber. Liverpool FC hosts Arsenal for the prime slot Sunday matinee, in a match that looked so much more enticing a couple months ago.

Back in maybe March, or certainly February, when we still had a Premier League title race, this was a massive “circle the date on the calendar” fixture.

Liverpool vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 11, 430 pm BST, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions: Liverpool Arsenal

Premier League Form: Arsenal DDWDL Liverpool LWWWL

Premier League Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 67 pts Liverpool crowned champions

Result Probability: Liverpool 44% Draw 27% Arsenal 29%

Back then, it was anticipated by many that the May 11 meeting might even be the league title deciding match. So much for that, but anyway this should be a fun match to watch nonetheless.

It is still meaningful for Arsenal, as they have not clinched a UCL berth for next season as of yet.

Team News for Both Sides

On to the team news, in which, there actually isn’t any. Arsenal emerged unscathed from injury, in their UEFA Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain earlier tonight.

Thus, their situation remains the same- Kai Havertz (hamstring), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Jorginho (chest/abdomen) remain out due to injury.

Only Jorginho and Havertz stand a chance of returning this season.

Joe Gomez thigh/hamstring) is the only injury absentee for the Reds, and he’s still looking at a return date that should be close to Championship Sunday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories