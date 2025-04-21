Real quick turnaround for Arsenal FC, who are fresh off a thrashing of Ipswich Town earlier today. Up next is a visit from Crystal Palace for a London derby Premier League fixture. They then face Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semifinal first leg in a week from Tuesday.

It won’t be long until Arsenal joins Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur as sides focusing on another competition that isn’t the Premier League. And then you’ll soon see starting lineups that very clearly reflect that.

Arsenal FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff Time: 8pm BST, Wednesday, April 23

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Stuff: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 13% Draw 20% Arsenal 67%

Premier League Standings: Crystal Palace 12th, 44 pts Arsenal 2nd, 66 pts

But not just yet. We won’t see that on Wednesday night, when they take on another side that is not totally focused on the league, but instead a different cup competition.

That’s Crystal Palace, who have made a deep run in the FA Cup, so they still have that to play for this season. And in a couple of their recent results, they certainly look like a team that had checked out in league play.

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction vs Crystal Palace

David Raya; Myles Lewis-Skelly, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Ben White; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard

