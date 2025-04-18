For Ipswich Town, defeat on Sunday could officially seal relegation for them. For Arsenal, a loss could officially hand the Premier League title to Liverpool. Both of these fates are inevitable at this point, but Easter Sunday could just get it over with.

For the Tractor Boys, it’s obviously back to the Championship, after just one season up at the top flight.

Arsenal at Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST, Sunday, April 20

Location: Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Arsenal Preview Stuff: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Ipswich Town 12% Draw 19% Arsenal FC 69%

Premier League Standings: Ipswich Town 18th, 21 pts Arsenal FC 2nd, 63 pts

For Arsenal, the UEFA Champions League trophy is still a very realistic possibility for them. The Gunners just knocked out Real Madrid, the holders, with a resounding 5-1 aggregate victory in the quarterfinal tie.

Up next is a semifinal tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

“It was a night for the club that was great and that’s it. The best ones are still ahead and to come. We all have a big ambition and big objectives and we are in the right direction. But the next steps are going to be tough and we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction at Ipswich Town

David Raya; Myles Lewis-Skelly, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Ben White; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard

