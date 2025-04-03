When Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta picks his first team and shapes his formation on Saturday, he’ll need to get a tad creative, in both the attack and the back line. Arteta will have plenty of healthy midfielders to chose from, when the North Londoners travel to Everton FC, but he’s got an injury crisis in defense right now. He did have that in the front line too, but at least he has Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli back now.

Everton FC vs Arsenal FYIs

Kickoff Time: 12.30 p.m. Saturday, April 5

Location: Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Arsenal Preview Material Team News Starting XI Predictions

Google Result Probability: Everton FC win 17% Draw 27% Arsenal win 56%

Premier League Standings Everton FC 15th 34 pts Arsenal 2nd 61 pts

So what will happen with Leandro Trossard? Arteta actually had him replace right back Jurrien Timber, when he injured his knee yesterday. How about Ethan Nwaneri?

Does he get to keep a place in the team?

You have questions, we do out best to try and provide some answers here.

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction at Everton FC

David Raya; Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories