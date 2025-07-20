Arsenal FC have brought their 30-man squad to Singapore, where they’ll stage the first two friendlies in their three match Asia Tour. The Gunners will take on AC Milan in Singapore on Wednesday night. Arsenal have signed four players this summer: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5 million), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £51m), Christian Nørgaard (Brentford, £15m) and Noni Madueke (Chelsea, £52m).

Every member of this group, other than Madueke made the travel party for this tour.

Arsenal vs AC Milan FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Arsenal Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff time: 12:30pm GMT, Wednesday July 23

Location: Singapore National Stadium

Other Arsenal Friendlies on the 2025 Asia Tour

July 27 vs Newcastle United, National Stadium, Singapore

July 31 vs Tottenham Hotspur, Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

Team News for Both Sides

Noni is left out so that he can go on holiday, having just helped Chelsea FC to a Club World Cup title. The other three: Kepa, Zubimendi and Norgaard could all make their Arsenal debut in midweek. Thomas Partey is no longer with the club, with very serious criminal charges against him getting announced just a few days after his contract expired.

Mikel Arteta’s men do have one injury concern to contend with for this match- Gabriel Jesus did not make the trip, as he’s still recovering from knee surgery. Jesus may not be available by the time the season rolls around.

Meanwhile the hypothetical deal to sign Viktor Gyökeres is still not finalized.

Negotiations still continue with Sporting Lisbon for acquiring the striker.

Shifting gears to Milan, Luka Modric has finalized the deal, but he didn’t join up with the rest of tour squad.

He finished up his time with Real Madrid by playing for them in the Club World Cup, and thus got a very deserved holiday.

