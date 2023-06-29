Kai Havertz Completes £67.5m Switch to Arsenal

Kai Havertz has completed his transfer move from Chelsea to Arsenal. The German striker now moves up, in both the standings and on the map, across London town. The transfer fee is reportedly worth up to as much as £67.5 million ($85.4m).

That’s more than had been initially reported, and it’s an increase over the fee that was paid the last time he jumped teams- from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea for £62 million ($78.4m) in 2020.

We keep moving forward.? Kai Havertz is a Gunner ?? pic.twitter.com/76j5BStw9e — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2023

That set the record for most expensive German born player ever. Havertz had a mixed bag of a run with Chelsea, often finding himself in massive scoring droughts.

However, as the Gabriel Jesus injury showed us in midseason, the Gunners badly need depth at center forward.

Kai Havertz continues a long tradition of top footballers to play for both Chelsea and Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/EUPlmoLkJF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2023

So this is a good move for the North London club, as it helps to fill a void..

“Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play,” reads a statement attributed to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories