Kai Havertz Set for Arsenal Medical Ahead of £65m Move

The Kai Havertz to Arsenal FC transfer narrative has long been over-discussed for quite some time. However, Wednesday brings us nearing closure as the Chelsea striker is scheduling his medical in North London. Like Jorginho in the January window, he is moving up- both on the map of London, and in the Premier League table.

Here is more on the done deal, via Mr. “Here We Go” himself, Fabrizio Romano:

Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go ???? #AFC ? £60m guaranteed fee; ? £5m add-ons; ? Long term deal agreed; ? Medical tests to be scheduled. Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. pic.twitter.com/ZatVvO7dRF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

2023 Chelsea FC Summer Transfer Window

In

Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig (deal done last fall)

Kendry Paez, Independiente del Valle (come over when he turns 18)

Nicolas Jackson, Villarreal (pending physical)

Out

Kai Havertz, Arsenal

N’Golo Kante, Al-Ittihad

Edouard Mendy, Al-Ahli

Kalidou Koulibaly, Al-Hilal

Hakim Ziyech, Al-Nassr

Mateo Kovacic, Manchester City

Kai Havertz was never able to do at Chelsea when he did in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen- become and remain a consistently prolific scorer. Then again the same can be said for numerous Chelsea forwards these past couple years. The most expensive German player of all time is just like Timo Werner, Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic, Mykhailo Mudryk and others.

They were able to fill up the back of the net elsewhere, but not at Stamford Bridge. It is for the best that he moves on.

Real Madrid had been interested in Kai Havertz, but not at the price that Chelsea was demanding. Bayern Munich was said to be interested as well. With this acquisition one has to really wonder what will happen with Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal though. What will his role be?

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories