Kai Havertz Closing in at £60m Move to Arsenal FC

In the words of the Shelbyville version of Homer Simpson, “there’s a doings a transpiring.” At least when it comes to Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, and his drawing ever so closer to a move to Arsenal.

Personal terms, according to multiple outlets, have already been agreed.

Kai Havertz has been very clear with all parties involved in the deal: he wants to play for Arsenal after green light on contract this week ???? #AFC Personal terms agreed, new bid to be submitted soon. Understand there’s hope to get deal done after the international break. pic.twitter.com/STTCSwnfWA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

And while southwest London, ideally, want £70m for the attacking player, it looks like they’ll do this deal at £60m instead.

When Chelsea signed Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, it was in a deal that made him the most expensive German born player of all time.

Arsenal are confident that it’s the right price to get this deal over the line, but at the same time:

“they will have to fend off interest from Bayern Munich,” according to The Guardian. Real Madrid have also supposedly been keen.

??News #Havertz: He‘s very close to join @Arsenal now! All depends on the final offer from Arsenal. #CFC Havertz, keen to join #Arsenal now as personal terms are almost agreed. Arteta loves to see him in addition to Jesus. ?? Bayern inquired about conditions in the last days… pic.twitter.com/jWjyPZvDID — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 18, 2023

You can see more details about this big move in the making as reported by Sky Sports Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg in the embedded tweet above.

And of course the other embedded tweet above that, pertaining to the Kai Havertz narratives, by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

