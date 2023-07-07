Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice Having Arsenal Medicals Today

It’s a huge day for Arsenal FC and their 2023 summer transfer window as both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are undergoing their medical evaluations on Friday. That is according to multiple reports, including the Mirror. In fact, one BBC journalist reports that Timber has already successfully completed his medical earlier this morning.

As for Rice, his is reportedly currently ongoing. Their should be official club announcements for both players come Monday.

? Jurriën Timber has passed his Arsenal medicals. Declan Rice’s are ongoing. Reports, @FrazFletcher. pic.twitter.com/vVuDkkapeV — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 7, 2023

Or at the very latest, early next week. Rice, 24, comes over on a £105m move from West Ham United that will break the transfer fee for a British born player.

The midfield maven will be joined by Timber, a 22-year-old Netherlands international who can play at right back or in central defense.

Timber completes a £38.5m move from Ajax.

Sorry, we have to do this joke/pop culture reference one more time (at the very least).

It’s Going Down

Arsenal’s Signing Timber

He’s Gonna Move https://t.co/fLfxc3Ifpd — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) June 25, 2023

You better dance (you better dance). We have already analyzed the impact of the Rice move at this link. And again at this link. For Timber, we dissected that here, and again here. The total spend on this duo will be £143.5m, and when you combine that with the £65m on Kai Havertz, it brings the summer spending spree total close to £210m, with obviously more to come.

