Jurrien Timber Finally Completes €40m Move to Arsenal

Better late than never, right? The Jurrien Timber transfer, from Ajax to Arsenal, was FINALLY confirmed and announced earlier today. The phrase “it’s about time” is truly an understatement here.

Ajax themselves have confirmed the closing transfer fee, with the two parties agreeing on a sum of €40 million ($45m).

Although that total could increase to as much as €45m through add-ons and incentives.

Arteta??”Congratulations and welcome.”

Timber??”Finally.” Jurrien was buzzing to meet Arteta and buzzing to join the Arsenal project. Even he was running out of patience!

That’s the attitude! Welcome Jurrien Timber!!! pic.twitter.com/HIxwAeGh0Q — GravityGooner? (@Gravitygunner14) July 14, 2023

See, even Timber himself was like come on man, let’s get on with it.

“We’re really excited that Jurrien has joined us,” reads a quote attributed to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in the official club statement.

“He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality.

“Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much.

“He has experienced what it’s like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad.”

Timber, 22, can slot in at both right back and in central defense.

He described to the club’s website, what the main draw was to Arsenal for him:

“It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club.

“I had this from a young age, but my brothers kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favorite players.”

Okay now that Jurrien Timber is officially a done deal, do Declan Rice, okay? We’ll have another post on what’s holding that up in a bit.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories