Jorginho, or Jorge Luiz Frello Filho as he is formally and officially known, suffered an injury to his torso/chest/abdomen in this past weekend’s score draw between Arsenal and Brentford. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seems to possibly believe that it could be a rib injury suffered by Jorginho.

In the words of Arteta: “He said he could not breathe properly, so it might be to do with one of the ribs. It is strange because Jorgi normally carries on, so that means it is something significant, I think.”

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Kickoff: Wed. April 16, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Aggregate: Arsenal leads 3-0

Team News: Arsenal Real Madrid

Starting Lineup Predictions Arsenal Real Madrid

Google’s 90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 57% Draw 23% Arsenal 20%

Anytime you are dealing with issues breathing- that is always scary! Jorginho will almost certainly miss out on the trip to the Spanish capital, and then will be re-assessed after that.

Elsewhere the oft-injured Thomas Partey has a new issue, although it is unspecified. Arteta was coy, giving the following vague update on Saturday: “He felt something, so we didn’t want to take any risks. I haven’t spoken to the doctors yet, so they will check in now and see how he is.”



He is probably ruled out for Wednesday, likewise with defender Ben White, who also has an undisclosed/unspecified injury.

Again Arteta was kind of obfuscating: “He could not be in the condition to be in the squad today and be selected. We have a few days, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

