Arsenal FC will be without the services of Jorginho (ribs) and Riccardo Calafiori (knee) due to injuries, but although the latter could be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on April 29.

That’s on top of their longer-term injury absentees Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz.

Arsenal FC at Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST, Sunday, April 20

Location: Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Google Result Probability: Ipswich Town 12% Draw 19% Arsenal 69%

Premier League Standings: Ipswich Town 18th, 21 pts Arsenal 2nd, 63 pts

Regarding the last name on that list, he might actually return before the season ends, after all. The German forward may recover from his hamstring injury in time to feature again this season.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said earlier this week:

“Let’s see [if he can return this season]. Every injury is not the same. So, hopefully he can, but let’s wait. Once you get to the last stage of rehab, you can understand better how close or far you are to making that next step.”

Regarding Jorginho, Arteta provided an update earlier today, implying that the Italian midfielder could return soon, but not for this match.

“Jorginho is not going to be available yet,” said Arteta.

