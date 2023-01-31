Jorginho Completes Surprise £12m Deadline Day Move to Arsenal

Tuesday saw Jorginho complete a shocking January transfer window deadline day move, and he isn’t going very far. The Chelsea midfielder has completed his medical and signed the paper work for his new club, Arsenal.

The Italian midfield maestro moves eight miles northeast, across old London town. He also moves up nine spots in the current Premier League table.

Jorginho has completed medical tests and he’s set to sign the contract as new Arsenal player until June 2024 with an option until 2025 ???? #AFC £10m plus £2m fee confirmed. ? Ziyech-PSG talks continue, Enzo, Amrabat and more: https://t.co/H3FB59xcjC pic.twitter.com/OqRkNdymRW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

The 31-year-old signs a one-year-deal, with the club option of an additional year. The deal is worth £12 million in total. Jorginho moved to the club with then manager Maurizio Sarri when the pair joined up from Napoli. He went on to make 213 appearances with the club, achieving Europa League glory in 2019 and Champions League triumph in 2021.

That same summer, he won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award and enjoyed a Euro 2020 triumph with Italy. Jorginho also finished third in voting for the prestigious 2021 Ballon d’Or award that season. So he was truly living the dream back then.

The Jorginho departure opens the door for Chelsea to sign another midfielder, and they have been heavily linked with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

