Arsenal vs Everton Team News: Jesus, Townsend, Patterson

Back towards the beginning of this month, Everton FC shocked the football world by upsetting Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park. That match also happened to be Sean Dyche’s first match in charge, leading many to believe that a “new manager bounce” was commencing.

So much for that, as Everton find themselves right back in the relegation zone as the beginning of March nears.

Arsenal vs Everton FYIs

Kick: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 7:45 PM UK time, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Form Guide: Arsenal WWLDW Everton LWLWL

Premier League Standings: Arsenal 1st, 57 points Everton 18th, 21 points

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 71% Everton 11% Draw 18%

Team News for Both Sides

Arsenal will look vengeance, and they’ll do so with no new injury concerns and a pretty squad. Gabriel Jesus is on the come back trail, with a return to action possible within the next couple of weeks. Mohamed Elneny is of course out for the season and that’s it on the fitness concern front.

The Gunners have nobody suspended for this game. The same can be said for the Toffees, although they do have three injury worries. Full back Nathan Patterson played for the U21s last week but suffered a set back before the loss to Aston Villa on the weekend.

He might still be in contention for Wednesday night. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) remains out as a long-term absentee while winger Andros Townsend (ACL) is drawing closer to a return, with Dyche giving this update on Friday:

“His knee still needs a bit of care and a bit of time, with the workload on it. It’s about finding that balance but he’s going okay. We’ve just got to make sure that it’s right.

“He’s been through a lot but it’s settling down and it’s beginning to get that workload that he needs, obviously, to get it stronger, but he’s not there yet.”

