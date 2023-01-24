Arsenal Sign Defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for £21m

Arsenal FC know that when you’re standing still, you’re actually, in reality, falling behind. That’s why the league leaders, currently in the midst of their best season in 19 years, are beefing up their squad this January transfer window.

Leandro Trossard was the Gunners’ first signing this window, and now we have Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, who becomes the second. The North Londoners aren’t going to stop there either.

Jakub’s first day as a Gunner ? ? Our members can now go behind the scenes ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 24, 2023

Arsenal paid a transfer fee of about €25 million ($27 million) to Spezia for his signature, according to multiple reports.

“It’s great that Jakub is joining us. He’s a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland,” reads an official statement from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him.”

The Arsenal family continues to grow ?? pic.twitter.com/ka6K70Sw8k — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2023

Arsenal sporting director Edu added: “We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior. He’s a young talent who we’ve been monitoring for a while now.”

Prior to joining Spezia, where he featured 43 times, Kiwior played with Anderlecht and MSK Zilina. He moved to Serie A in August 2021.

Jakub Kiwior featured for Poland at the World Cup, who advanced to the knockout stage.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

