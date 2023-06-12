Arsenal FC are now in an offseason that follows their best campaign since 2015-16. While it didn’t end with the trophy that had been within their grasp most of the way, major progress was still accomplished. Obviously, more work needs to be done though, and this edition of Arsenal transfer talk covers the likes of Kai Havertz, Kieran Tierney and Declan Rice.

The Mikel Arteta rebuild is working, but a lot more investment is needed, in order to take the club to the next level.

Let’s start with Havertz, the most expensive German born player of all-time. While he will always have that 2021 UCL final winning goal on his CV, his time at Chelsea might still be considered an overall flop. He’s coming off a very rough year, and he was never able to do with the Blues anything close to what he was able to achieve with Bayer Leverkusen.

Not really his fault though, as right now it’s a Stamford Bridge too far for any forward to have real sustained success. The career of many an attacking player has died in southwest London.

While Arsenal and Real Madrid are both said to be interested, Chelsea reportedly want £70-75m for Havertz, and both teams will take a pass at that price. The Evening Standard has more.

Elsewhere Newcastle United are back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2003-04. Hence they have even more power to splash the cash this summer, and Arsenal fullback Kieran Tierney is in their cross-hairs.

The Magpies are among the lot who are showing interest in the Scottish international, and they remain confident they can strike a deal.

However, there are no guarantees that he’ll have a starting spot at St. James Park, and one has to wonder if that could up any potential deal, given that he’s already fallen out of favor in North London and will hence be seeking regular first team football elsewhere. Give Me Sport has more on this potential move, one that could actually be done at £35 million.

Finally, ICYMI, the West Ham United brass are 99% sure Declan Rice will exit this window.

Here is a link more on that.

Although Rice himself provided hope for Hammers fans by telling a young supporter he wasn’t going anywhere. We’ll see about that, as Arsenal are said to be in pole position to sign him.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal readying a bid for the Irons captain this week. It could be for £90 million, and that would be a club record signing for Arsenal if it manifests.

If that seems pretty high, well, Bayern Munich are also interested, and their deep pockets are major competition for the north-Londoners.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

