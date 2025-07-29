When Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur clash in Hong Kong, it will be no ordinary friendly! And we’re not just saying that because it’s the North London Derby. This is a match overflowing with storylines, on both sides. Will summer splash signing Viktor Gyokeres make his debut for Mikel Arteta’s men? We’ve all been waiting on Gyokeres for awhile now! How about Cristhian Mosquera?

He was not deemed ready against Newcastle United, in Singapore, over the weekend. Is he full go now?

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly/North London Derby

Preview Material for Both Clubs: Starting XI Predictions Team News

Kickoff time: 12:30pm GMT, 7:30am EST, Thursday July 31

Location: Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

Remaining Friendlies for Both Clubs on 2025 Asia Tour

Aug 3 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

North London Derby Team News

What about the injury situation? Riccardo Calafiori is unfortunately hurt, yes yet again.

But how severe/minor is the problem this time around?

The Gunners are already have an injured duo set to miss out here in Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes. Of course, their injury list is actually pretty short whe comapred to Tottenham’s.

The likes of Destiny Udogie, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon were all left out of the travel party to the Far East.

However, the headliner here is Heung-Min Son. The long time Tottenham talisman and face of Korean football is nearing a deal that would potentially see him join Los Angeles FC.

At 33, he is potentially moving to MLS at the right time, because that kind of is the Major League Soccer thing to do.

Also, it’s a smart marketing move for LAFC, as Son is perfect for targeting their fan demographics. However, no deal will be finalized before this tour is complete, so he’ll be on hand for this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories