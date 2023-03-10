Granit Xhaka: ‘much more pressure’ on Arsenal Now

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has certainly had his ups and downs, on both an individual and at the club level, during his time at Arsenal. He’s riding high now, as a regular starter on the team topping the table.

As the Gunners aim to end their nearly two decade title drought, the focus on them has increased. The pressure has continued to rise, as Xhaka points out. Every team, every match, gives the North Londoners their best shot, week in and week out.

Fulham FC vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, March 12, 3pm local, Craven Cottage

Google Result Probability: Arsenal victory 61% Draw 22% Fulham FC victory 17%

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWL Fulham FC LDWWL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 63 pts Fulham FC 7th, 39 pts

“You can see that every team is playing different against us,” Xhaka said ahead of the league fixture against Fulham on Sunday.

“They are dropping a lot, sometimes they are pressing us as well, but this is [what happens] when you are top of the league.

“[There is] much more pressure than before, for sure. But in general, I think we are doing well. I think there is a good mentality in the team and let’s try to keep that.

“You see the last games, the results, we won them. We have to respect all the opponents, even if Bournemouth is not top in the table. We know how difficult it is to play against them. Even in the Premier League you play against first or last, it’s the same.”

Arsenal enter the London derby this weekend with hopes of staying top of the table, by five points. Xhaka knows that the run in to the finish will remain challenging. They will continue to receive everyone’s best shot.

“It’s difficult,” he continued.

“But as long as you get the result, nobody will ask you at the end of May.”

Very true, Gunners supporters will take a title any way they can get it.

Having suffered quite a bit in recent years, manager Mikel Arteta has totally turned this club around now.

