Clearing the way for the arrival of Declan Rice, Granit Xhaka is leaving Arsenal FC to join Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal will receive €25m in transfer fee for the Swiss midfielder. Xhaka signs a five year deal, one that will keep him in the Bundesliga until June 2028.

With this Granit Xhaka piece now in place, the English transfer fee record-breaking Declan Rice deal should see its official announcement any day now.

The noise of the ball rattling the net. ? Thank you, Granit Xhaka. ?? pic.twitter.com/J4GfUWImHK — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 6, 2023

The second most capped player is Swiss history, Xhaka leaves North London after seven years, having made close to 300 appearances. He scored 23 goals and registered 29 assists over the span of time.

A club statement attributed to Sporting Director Edu reads: “Granit has been a big part of our club for a long time.”

“He has given us great commitment and quality over the years, playing such an important role in our progression and success. He leaves us with our huge respect and thanks. We wish Granit all the best for the future.”

The club statement citing manager Mikel Arteta states: “We are saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person loved by all of us. It has been an incredible journey together for him and he has given absolutely everything for this club. The influence Granit has had on his team mates on the pitch and colleagues at the club, will tell you just how popular he is.

“We cannot thank Granit enough for his service and contribution to this club over the years. We wish Granit and his family all the best in the next step of their lives.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories