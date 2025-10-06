Gabriel’s Stoppage-Time Redemption Seals Epic Arsenal Win

Pixabay

St James’ Park is known to be one of the hardest venues in the Premier League, but Arsenal managed to turn the situation around on Sunday. Despite the hostile fixtures, there were several dramatic moments shown by Arsenal that brought them to a 2-1 victory.

Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade scored an early goal in the first half, leaving Arsenal trailing for nearly 50 minutes. Nick Pope made big saves to ensure the situation remained on Newcastle United’s side. There was also a controversial VAR decision against the Gunners. However, Arsenal refused to give in and shifted gears tactically.

How Arsenal Broke Newcastle’s Control

Arsenal came with a plan to dominate, and their performance showed that they executed their plan fairly well. The team finished with 63% possession and produced 20 shots, while Newcastle only produced eight. The numbers reflected why many soccer betting markets had them as slight favorites despite their relatively late comeback during the game.

Arsenal’s balanced control came from the midfield setup. Arteta picked Eberechi Eze, utilizing his creative attacking methods. Alongside him was Declan Rice, who helps control the tempo, and Martin Zubimendi, who’s skillful in passing and connecting the flow.

Eze showed his driving force repeatedly, showing progression as he forced Pope into early saves. Rice followed with nine progressive passes while keeping the defense high during Newcastle’s counter.

Although Newcastle is known for its strong defense, it struggled facing this setup. They haven’t conceded a goal in four of their first five games. However, Arsenal forced them to keep defending deeper instead of using their usual defense tactic. The result was no sustained passing moves from Newcastle’s side. Their only chance was Woltemade’s goal, which happened due to Arsenal’s sloppy back-pass.

Newcastle tried to turn the situation around with Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy leading the attack. Yet, the attempt only gave them a few progressive runs. Despite starting behind, Arsenal kept control of their territory with some fast play, showing nearly 78% possession between the 46th and 60th minutes.

Gabriel’s Stoppage-Time Redemption

Arsenal relied on Eze during the first half, but Pope made two excellent saves to face Eze’s skillful performance. There was also a moment where the Gunners thought they’d have to face a penalty after latching onto Jacob Murphy’s loose pass. The VAR review ran, and decided to overturn the decision, with the referee (Jarred Gillett) judging that Pope had reached the ball first.

Newcastle made the most out of their escape. In the 34th minute, Sandro Tonali sent an inviting cross which Sandro Tonali sent into the bottom-left corner after he escaped Gabriel.

In the second half, Pope kept his team in front. He turned Jurrien Timber’s header around a post while Arsenal was pressing to balance the game. Eddie Howe switched things up to a five-man defense, but it was Mikel Arteta’s substitutions that made the difference. Merino flicked a header in off a post, making the right move that brought Arsenal into a 1-1.

Arsenal decided to keep going, refusing to go home with a draw. With just six minutes left, Gabriel powered a header past Pope. That move was the dramatic finish that brought Arsenal a 2-1 victory against Newcastle.

What This Means for Arsenal

Arsenal has been showing slow starts since their previous match against Manchester City. In the early stages of Arsenal’s draw (1-1) with Manchester City, Arsenal’s equalizer also came during stoppage time. This made fans point their fingers towards Arteta, calling his approach ‘overly conservative’.

Arteta gave his take and said that it’s impossible to play safe when going against Man City, denying the accusation directly. Judging how their performance went against Newcastle, the team had a great, strong start against Newcastle, but the outcome didn’t serve their effort.

Arsenal is known to be skillful in attacking and defending corners. Yet, in their game against Newcastle, Gabriel went down too easily, while there was hardly any contact from Newcastle. This leads to Woltemade stealing a goal from Arsenal. Arteta then used the same tactic: changing players to give a new rhythm to the game.

He pulled Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Zubimendi out. Merino and Odegaard played in their stead. Arteta did this to ensure the newly coming in players would contribute to building the dramatic winning goal. While Merino gave an equalizer, Odegaard assisted Gabriel’s stoppage-time winning shot.

