Arsenal Team News vs Newcastle: Gabriel Magalhaes Update

Arsenal finally got a win, in what felt like the longest time, yesterday but don’t get too excited about that. The Gunners beat a side in Chelsea that is so poor right now, the best way to describe them is “relegation form.”

Beating up on the Blues doesn’t mean much and that blowout W came with a price- defender Gabriel Magalhaes left early due to injury. If he sustained a serious injury, then it would be a massive blow for Arsenal ahead of their visit to St James’ Park.

? Mikel Arteta has shared a worrying update on Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury. ?? Arteta: “He[Gabriel] wasn’t comfortable. We tried for 10 or 15 minutes but he could not carry on which is strange for Gabi.” ?? He added: “So we are a bit concerned about that[the injury] because… pic.twitter.com/wuKWWv0ZMp — Arsenal Reports (@arsreports) May 3, 2023

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 7, 4:30pm GMT, St. James Park

PL Form: Arsenal WLDDD Newcastle WWWLW

PL Standings: Arsenal 1st, 78 pts Newcastle 3rd, 65 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 36% Draw 26% Newcastle 38%

Team News for Both Sides

For now, the problem with Gabriel Magalhaes has only been reported as a knock, nothing more. As manager Mikel Arteta said, per Arsenal.com:

“He wasn’t comfortable. We tried for 10 or 15 minutes but he could not carry on which is strange for Gabi. So we are a bit concerned about that because normally he’s not one that wants to leave the pitch.”

While that sounds like bad news, there is good news too. See below:

? Arsenal: Gabriel Spotted Smiling Amid Injury Fears ?? Journalist Charles Watts notes Gabriel Magalhaes was smiling post-match despite injury concerns: “He came out on the pitch afterwards and was kind of smiling and talking to people.” ?? Watts on Gabriel’s condition: “He… pic.twitter.com/gvVvoXhV9Y — Arsenal Informer (@ars_informer) May 3, 2023

Elsewhere William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Mohamed Elneny remain out as long-term absentees.

Switching over to the Magpies, Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) and Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) are all sidelined for this one while Sean Longstaff (foot) is a doubt.

