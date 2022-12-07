Arsenal Confirm Success of Gabriel Jesus Knee Surgery

Arsenal FC provided an official update on the worst/most high-profile injury to occur at the World Cup thus far. Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious injury to the medial ligament in his right knee during Brazil’s final group stage clash at Cameroon.

The Arsenal club statement confirms: “Gabriel Jesus will now begin his rehabilitation programme”.

The statement goes on to say that “everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

According to various reports, Jesus will miss at least the next three months, but quite possibly more. The injury turned out to be worse than initially feared, but now with the surgery complete, the long road to recovery and returning to action can begin.

Arsenal are now very thin at the striker position, with Eddie Nketiah the only true senior team center forward currently on the roster.

It’s probably pretty likely the Gunners dip into the January transfer window market to go and find a stop gap solution at the position. The north London side currently sit first in the standings, five points clear of the reigning champions and team they acquired Gabriel Jesus from- Manchester City.

