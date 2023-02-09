Gabriel Jesus is now back at Arsenal’s London Colney training center, where he is undergoing some light training exercises. Yesterday was his first day back with the club, but Wednesday saw him on back on the grass and getting active again in drills.

The Brazilian striker suffered a devastating knee injury while representing his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The original outlook set a timeline for return sometime in March.

The Premier League ain’t ready for Gabriel Jesus ????? pic.twitter.com/TX5CZi0Iuj — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) February 8, 2023

Arsenal vs Brentford FYIs

Kick: Sat Feb 11, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal LWWDW Brentford WDWWW

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 50 pts Brentford 7th, 33ptd

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Brentford 19% Draw 12%

And today, it appears like that original forecast will be correct.

He could return to first team training sometime before next month ends.

The 25-year-old, who is now able to do exercises with a ball, scored five goals for the Gunners this season, before the World Cup break.

Gabriel Jesus moved over from the current defending league champions, Manchester City, and now finds himself with the club currently sitting top of the table.

Arsenal, despite playing one match fewer, are five points ahead of Jesus’s former club, who currently sit second.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories