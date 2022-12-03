Arsenal Striker Gabriel Jesus Injured, Will Miss Rest of World Cup

In Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, we now have our first major injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Yes, the first major club to now have a fresh fitness concern, about a key player, is Arsenal, as the center forward they acquired this summer will now be a doubt when the Premier League fixtures resume at Boxing Day.

Gabriel Jesus will not play again in Qatar, as he suffered a knee ligament injury.

He played 64 minutes before being replaced by Pedro and the Brazilian football governing body (CBF) confirmed on Saturday that his World Cup is over due to a ligament injury.

Left back Alex Telles, a Manchester United player currently on loan to Sevilla, suffered a similar injury to Jesus, and his tourney is done now as well.

“Players Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests on Saturday morning accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and an MRI on their right knees confirmed the extent of the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate in the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022,” a statement from the Brazilian football Federation reads.

Jesus’s club teammate, French defender William Saliba said he hopes Brazil gets eliminated as early as possible (although now, in light of what has happened to Jesus, I’m sure he might rethink what he said), and well, the Samba Kings will have to overcome an injury crisis now, in order to move on.

Jesus and Telles join Neymar (their top gun, obviously) as injury concerns going forward.

Brazil next play South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday. Arsenal next play West Ham United in the league on Boxing Day.

Jesus started in 1-0 loss to Cameroon yesterday, after featuring off-the-bench in the first two matches.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories