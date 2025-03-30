Arsenal have certainly dominated the series against Fulham FC lately. At least when it comes to the portion of the series that consists of league fixtures that have been played at the Emirates.

The North Londoners are undefeated in their last 31 home league meetings against the Craven Cottagers (W24, D7).

Fulham FC at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT, Tues Apr. 1

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC 12% Draw 21% Arsenal 67%

Premier League Standings: Fulham FC 8th, 45 pts Arsenal 2nd, 58 pts

Another trend that bodes well for the hosts, they have won all seven of their previous Premier League fixtures staged on the “holiday” that is April Fool’s Day.

Perhaps the dumbest holiday of all, and certainly among the stupidest concepts of all time, we can’t wait until it’s over, and it’s April 2. So with all that said, let’s get to the lineup.

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction vs Fulham FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

