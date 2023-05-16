England and the United States of America played to a draw in last year’s World Cup, but the Americans emerged victorious in the Folarin Balogun recruiting battle. The Arsenal forward, currently making a splash while on loan with Reims in the French Ligue 1, represented both England and the USA at the youth level, before making his way with England’s U21 team.

The Brooklyn-born scoring sensation was also eligible to represent Nigeria, as that is the nation where his parents were born.

Breaking, huge news for United States. Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has finally decided to represent USMNT — he will switch allegiance to USA. ???? #USMNT Balogun took his time but the decision has been made. No England; he will represent USA. Official soon. Here we go ??? pic.twitter.com/U7y0EqHv7j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

“My decision to represent the United States came together with my family,” Balogun said in a message he posted on his social media earlier today.

“In the end it became a no-brainer, but for sure it’s just something I wanted to do and it feels like I’m at home here.

“To represent the United States means a lot, more than people would know. I’m very proud and honored to have this opportunity, and I want to give everything I have to make our team successful.”

?DONE DEAL? FIFA has approved Folarin Balogun’s one-time switch from England to the #USMNT! pic.twitter.com/jQXZ92aeYN — Transfermarkt.co.uk (@TMuk_news) May 16, 2023

Balogun certainly did not rush this decision, but this was well worth the wait for fans of the Stars & Stripes. Balogun explained how and why he was born in New York City.

“My parents were on holiday there for a few months because we have family in New York,” Balogun told the Ligue 1 website earlier this season.

“But very soon after I was born, we all moved back to London.

“London is my city, it’s where I grew up, where my friends are, and if people ask me where I’m from, I say I’m English. But, yes, I am a mixture of all these cultures.”

London may be his city, but he’s a USMNT man now. It will be interesting to see how Jesse Marsch will utilize him, if and when he is finally appointed the next USA head coach.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

