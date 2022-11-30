EPL 2022/2023: Can Arsenal finally do it?

Although clubs are currently on World Cup 2022/23 break, the football community continues to venture a guess on who will eventually win the English Premier League 2022/23 season. With Manchester City leading the odds, a considerable portion of betting goes the other way round, to back underdogs and eventually seek to capture greater value. But are they the real underdogs?

Sportsbooks around the world, including betting sites in Bangladesh, lay the odds for the outright winner of the EPL 2022/23 season and in doing so they give us a hint of their predictions and forecasts, which are in fact based on highly sophisticated computing and analytical systems.

At the moment, Arsenal positions as a second favorite to win the Premier League this season. This comes after the club’s 2-0 victory over Wolves – a victory that brought them five points ahead of Manchester City in the EPL table, just before taking the break for the Qatar games.

What are the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League this season?

Mikel Arteta’s team definitely stands a good chance to win the EPL for the first time in eighteen years. Flash back to their title in 2003/04, when Arsenal went undefeated (with 26 victories and 12 draws) and held the trophy with an 11-point margin. It now seems that the Gunners can in fact relive the glorious moments of back then. The 2-0 victory over Wolves, on the same day that Man City lost to Brentford, made fans start dreaming about Arsenal winning the league again.

Stats now indicate that Arsenal has nearly 33% chances of being crowned. This is definitely having a very positive effect on the whole club’s morale and the footballers’ confidence. Martin Odegaard, the team’s captain, said that they are going to play every game like they are in the finals, while Arteta can boast about making a stronger, more determined and more competitive squad to go further deep in the league.

Football analysts, however, see the work of Arteta as being very hard when we consider that he has to combat Pep Guardiola. Guardiola’s time in Manchester City is bound to success and Arteta will most likely be troubled in finding opportunity spots in City’s performance to lock in and go further with his squad. For some, Guardiola is the real challenge for the Gunners and Arteta’s role is extremely demanding, far more demanding than Wenger had ever encountered in the past opposite to Sir Alex Ferguson.

From another perspective, other analysts suggest that this season’s Arsenal will be much like Leicester’s surprising performance back in the EPL 2015-16. Arsenal will get to win, despite the odds that place them now in the second – and not head-to-head – place of favorites for the title and will be named the champion of this season.

One thing is certain, at least for the time being. Arsenal flies high at the Premier League table and they go into Christmas with 37 points, when Pep’s side has 32 points. This is a very significant boost in motivation, determination and commitment to doing not only well in the league, but exceptionally well, such that can give them the so-much-wanted Premier League title.

