Arsenal Team News vs Brentford: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka

Two new injury concerns for Arsenal FC this week, although neither appear to be serious. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka both of which limped out of the 3-0 shellacking of Real Madrid last night early. Manager Mikel Arteta provided an update to the media afterwards, and he doesn’t sound too concerned.

Saka has only a knock, or so it seems. Likely he should be fine to feature this weekend, provided he passes a late fitness test.

Arsenal Team News

“And Bukayo was after he got tackled on the foul,” Arteta said. “I think he had a knock, and he had to go [off].”

Shifting gears to Declan Rice, he has an ankle/foot injury that right now also seems to be pretty minor.

Said Arteta: “I think Dec had an issue with his foot. I don’t know if it was a tackle or what it was…”

Meanwhile Gabriel Magalhaes is confirmed as out for the season, joining the three other players (Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu) who have long been ruled out for the remainder.

Finally, Riccardo Calafiori is still working towards building up match fitness, so he’ll miss out here.

