Arsenal See £90m Declan Rice Offer Rejected, Will Bid Again

You know what they say about negotiations in high stakes business deals- never swing at the first pitch. That is exactly what West Ham United did, turning down an offer from Arsenal for Declan Rice.

According to multiple outlets, the Gunners made a bid that totaled £90 million (or $114m) for the Hammers team captain, but it was deemed too low. The bid was structured as £80m base, plus £10m in add-ons.

Arsenal have significantly advanced on Declan Rice’s personal terms in the last few days — that’s why Arsenal will bid again to find a solution with West Ham. ??? #AFC £80m was never gonna be enough to convince West Ham, as they hope for more than £100m to sell Rice. pic.twitter.com/Ev36DxKocd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

The story will certainly not end there however, as the North London club, again according to multiple reports, will submit a second bid. The player wants the move, and whenever that is the case, the transfer will eventually happen, one way or another.

It appears that Bayern Munich have dropped out of the race to sign the English international, meaning that it is only Arsenal in the mix now. The Hammers star man has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time.

Personal terms do not seem to be an issue here, and the Gunners have the money to spend. West Ham know they need to cash in right now, as much as possible, on this highly valued asset. This is just typical summer transfer window gamesmanship.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories