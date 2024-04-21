Arsenal did exactly what they were supposed to do, taking care of business against mid-table Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier today. They then went back to the top of the table, but Manchester City (who were busy in the FA Cup semifinals beating the Gunners next opponent Chelsea) have a game in hand on them, and sit just one point behind in the standings.

Manager Mikel Arteta told the media just how fatigued his team is right now, but they won’t get to rest any time soon, as a London derby versus the Blues commences in a little over 48 hours.

Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Tue. Apr. 23, 8pm local, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 16% Arsenal 64% Draw 20%

Form Guide: Chelsea WDWDW Arsenal WLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea 47 pts, 9th Arsenal 74 pts, 1st

It won’t get any easier after that, as another London derby, this time against Tottenham, comes on Sunday. That’ll it make three matches in a span of just eight days.

The good news is that the squad is nearly fully fit; and they emerged unscathed after the win over Wolves to remain that way.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus.

