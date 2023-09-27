Bukayo Saka Could Miss Next Two Arsenal Matches

Bukayo Saka is the latest name to be added to Arsenal’s walking wounded list. That list seems to be growing lately, and it’s happening at a time when the work load is increasing. The Gunners have a League Cup third round tie at Brentford tomorrow night and a league fixture at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Manager Mikel Arteta told the media today that Saka could miss both.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Arsenal at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 27 7:45 pm, Gtech Community Stadium

Arsenal Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

“It’s a possibility,” he responded when a reporter put the question to him. He was limping after the game (Sunday’s North London Derby), which is never a good sign. He hasn’t been able to participate in the session.”

The English winger joins the likes of Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber- players who will miss out of tomorrow’s London derby cup clash.

“It is a long list … It is the situation that we have at the moment and we need players back, that’s for sure,” Arteta continued, before adding that the injuries will prevent him from doing full, true squad rotation on Wednesday.

“To change 11 or 12 players tomorrow, it is not a possibility,” the Spaniard continued.

“There are a lot of players that need minutes. Some players have not had many minutes and they are going to have that exposure tomorrow.”

He also gave an update on Declan Rice’s much publicized back issue:

“He could not carry on in the game and hopefully it is nothing too big.

“We are confident. He was uncomfortable and that was never a good sign. Hopefully he will get better.”

