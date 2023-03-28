Bukayo Saka Set to Become Arsenal’s Highest Paid Player

Arsenal FC have rebuilt their side, largely around youthful and homegrown talent, and one of the main building blocks is definitely Bukayo Saka.

The England international has seen his career not just recover, but also undergo a 180 degree turn from the emotional hardship of a spot kick miss in the shoot out of the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

Don’t forget all the fallout from that- there was a ton of racist abuse hurled at Saka (Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho as well). It was a lot to overcome but Saka is flying high now, leading the charge for a Gunners team that is in great position to win the league for the first time in about two decades.

Amid an unsettled future, Bukayo Saka is wanted by two clubs domestically, and another abroad.

According to reports however, his future is in North London.

Supplementing the report above from the world’s foremost transfer guru, the Daily Mail reports that Saka is set to become Arsenal’s current highest-paid player when he officially signs his new deal.

The report says that Saka has reached an agreement in principle worth £10m-a-season, but with add-ons and incentives he could make up to £15m, which computes to £300,000-a-week.

While he would be the highest paid player in the team, he would still fall well short of the club’s all-time record.

That would be the £350,000-a-week that Mesut Ozil (you know that guy who retired last week! It made a ton of news because it’s international break and there is less to talk about) received before his albatross of a deal had to eventually be torn up.

Hopefully, for the sake of Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and their fans, this deal will work out better.

