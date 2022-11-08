Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton (EFL Cup 3rd Round)

There is a big slate of Carabao Cup action this midweek, with a slew of fixtures that feature an all-Premier League match-up. While Chelsea versus Manchester City is no doubt the headliner on the slate, Arsenal versus Brighton & Hove Albion is a tantalizing fixture in its own right. Consider Chelsea-City the main event, and then deem Gunners-Seagulls the primary undercard.

Seems like an accurate way to size up the next round of League Cup action, as football fans approach the next set of matches with one eye here, and another eye on the World Cup.

Arsenal vs Brighton FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round 3

Kick-off: 7:45 pm BST Nov 9, 2022)

Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London

Team News for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Let’s pretend to be Mikel Arteta and Roberto de Zerbi (who took over the Gulls after Graham Potter left for Chelsea) and try to predict the first teams for tomorrow night’s clash in north London.

Starting XI Predictions for both sides

Arsenal

Turner; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah

Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill; Lamptey, Caicedo, Gilmour, Mitoma; March, Welbeck, Trossard

Prediction: Arsenal 1, Brighton 0

I think Arteta will do some squad rotation here, but it will still be a strong enough side to get the victory. Although don’t be too surprised if the Gulls pull off the upset.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories