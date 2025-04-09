Arsenal welcome in Brentford FC for a London derby on Saturday, and they’ll do so feeling in top form. That’s because they just put on a total clinic in the UEFA Champions League.

In routing Real Madrid 3-0 last night, in the first of their two-legged quarterfinal tie, the Gunners showed that this side is still top class when they’re on their game.

Brentford FC at Arsenal FYIs

Kickoff Time: 5.30 p.m. BST, Saturday, April 12

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Brentford FC 18% Draw 22% Arsenal 60%

Premier League Standings: Brentford FC 12th, 42 pts Arsenal 2nd, 62 pts

While yes, they have suffered some very disappointing results in the league lately, the North-Londoners were just dominant last night, against the holders of the European Cup.

Madrid are better than any other side when it comes to the UCL, and they currently have the best team that money can buy. So if Arsenal can do what they did to them, in that format.

Well then, Brentford FC just better be looking out here.

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction vs Brentford FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Ben White; Thomas Partety, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Leandro Trossard, Mikel Merino, Bukayo Saka

