Fulham at Arsenal Team News: Balogun, Tomiyasu, Ream, Mitrovic

Fulham heads to Arsenal for a London derby that has a ton of American storylines to it. After all, you know the “Full of Americans” joke for the Cottagers. First off, it’s a matchup of two clubs with American ownership: Shahid Khan, the most prominent University of Illinois graduate in sports business, leading Fulham vs. the Missouri based empire that is Kroenke Sports Entertainment, in charge of Arsenal.

Then you have United States Men’s National Team striker Folarin Balogun, who will sit this one out, as Arsenal tries to move him on before the transfer window closes.

Fulham at Arsenal FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. August 26, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 79% Fulham 8% Draw 18%

PL Form, Position: Arsenal WW, 6 pts, 3rd Luton Town LW, 3 pts, 13th

The North London side hopes to break their club record for an individual transfer sale, and that’s why this is taking so long to get done. We covered it more detail here, but AS Monaco are supposedly the front-runner to land him, but Balogun wants Chelsea.

If indeed he does move south across London, Arsenal intend to hike up the price. We’ll see.

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

Also sitting out of this one for Arsenal, due to his need to find a new club before deadline day, is Albert Sambi Lokonga. On the injury front, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny all remain on the shelf, long-term, as they recover from their knee surgeries.

On the disciplinary front, Takehiro Tomiyasu is suspended for this match, after his picking up two yellow cards last time out. Shifting to the visitors, talismanic star man and team captain Aleksandar Mitrovic has now sealed his move to the Saudi Pro League.

And, with one more American theme here, Tim Ream, the new Fulham captain, is suspended due to the red card he definitely earned in the last match.

