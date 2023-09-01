Arsenal Team News vs Man United: Balogun, Nketiah, Jesus

United States International Folarin Balogun finally got his move, this week, as Arsenal sent him to AS Monaco for a transfer fee of €40 million (£34m/$43m). He now goes back to the French Ligue 1, a place where he was extremely productive.

“We didn’t have enough space for him in our squad for him to get the minutes that he needs,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 3 4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Team News: Man United Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 5th, 7 pts, DWW Man United 8th, 6 pts, WLW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 54% Draw 24% Man United 22%

“He did really well last year in his loan period and he’s evolving in the right way. He wanted the chance to continue developing his career. He’s going to a really good club, they have huge experience in developing talent – as everybody knows – so really happy for him.”

With Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus around, there just wasn’t going to be opportunities for Balogun. This deal is win-win-win.

Also, in case you missed it, the UCL group stage draw was yesterday, and Arsenal learned their grouping. They are in Group B, along with Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and Lens.

Rest of the Arsenal Team News

Speaking of Nketiah and Jesus, both are working their way back to full fitness for this match. The former is a doubt, as he’s battling some knee problems, but he’s been called up for international duty with England. With the latter, he featured off the bench last week, so he could be in the mix for a start here. by Gareth Southgate.

Meanwhile Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny remain out with long-term knee injuries.

