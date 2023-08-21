Arsenal Transfer Talk: Folarin Balogun, Ansu Fati

Arsenal prepare for their second match of the league season, third overall, when they make the short trip to Crystal Palace tomorrow night, but in between now and then, we have transfer talk to do. Let’s cover the latest narratives surrounding Folarin Balogun and Ansu Fati, starting with the former.

The 22-year-old striker starred while out on loan last season at Reims, and he wants regular first team football again this season.

Arsenal at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Mon August 21, 8pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: 61% Crystal Palace 16 Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Crystal Palace W, 3pts, 5th Arsenal W, 3pts, 4th

The United States international has no shortage of potential suitors either, with West Ham, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham all said to be keen. However, a report in Football.London states that Arsenal are looking to fetch a club-record fee in exchange for parting ways with him.

The current record sale for the North London club belongs to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, when he was shipped up to Liverpool for about £35m ($45m) in 2017.

Arsenal are hoping to get as much £50 million ($64m) for Balogun.

As you can see, its been a very very busy summer transfer window, when it comes to players on the USMNT:

An unreal Summer for the USMNT ?? Pulisic ?? Milan

Musah ?? Milan

Weah ?? Juve

Wes ? Juve

Turner ?? Nottingham Forest

Adams ?? Bournemouth

Dest, Pepi, Tillman ?? PSV

Aaronson ?? Union Berlin

Wright ?? Coventry

Trusty ?? Sheff United Balogun is the final moving piece pic.twitter.com/F0nPBQGF60 — American Hooligans ???? (@AmericanHoolis) August 20, 2023

Moving on to Fati, the FC Barcelona midfielder is looking for an exit from the Camp Nou, due to lack of playing time. According to ESPN, Arsenal have opened talks with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

He is the game’s foremost super-agent these days, and he is no doubt very busy when it comes to this specific client.

The 20-year-old potential star is wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham, among others.

The club’s all-time youngest goal scorer, Fati has suffered too many injuries, and has thus seen his playing time diminish. A new destination could restart his career.

