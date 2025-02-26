It’s obvious what the main storyline is when Arsenal FC visits Nottingham Forest tomorrow night- second place visiting third place. The Tricky Trees are long eliminated from the Premier League title race, and they might be starting to slide a little bit now.

However, they might be able to deliver the knockout punch to the north Londoners here.

Arsenal at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: Wed. Feb. 26, 2025, 7:30pm UK, City Ground, West Bridgford, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 48% Draw `28% Nottingham Forest 24%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 2nd, 53 pts DWWWL Nottingham Forest 3rd, 47 pts WLWLL

A Forest win here and a Liverpool win over Newcastle means that Mikel Arteta’s men would likely soon be joining the Tricky Trees as also-rans on the season.

The Gunners just need to keep treading water until one of their injured forwards comes back. Here is what’s likely the best lineup that Arteta can go with, at least for now.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

