Arteta Says Arsenal Win Over Man City Sent a Message

Lucky number 13 for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side, as they finally beat Manchester City in a Premier League contest. Arteta beat Pep Guardiola, as the pupil bested his mentor.

Arteta said today’s 1-0 win over City, ending a 12 game league losing streak, sent a message- to his own team.

Certainly it sends a message to the team to keep believing in what they’re doing because they’re a fantastic group of players,” the Arsenal manager said.

“The way they try and the chemistry that they have, you need it to be there. So I’m really proud. I was proud on Tuesday when we lost the game and I’m really proud today as well to be proud of the team.

Tuesday refers to Arsenal’s loss to RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

That result meant Arsenal was the last team in the Premier League to suffer a defeat, in any competition at all, this season.

That says a lot about how far the Gunners have come under Arteta. Take a look at the table right now as the October international break ensues.

Tottenham Hotspur sits in the penthouse, with 20 points, and an advantage on goal differential over Arsenal, who also have 20 points.

Now, flash back to April 2021, when the so-called European Super League idea was put forth, before getting totally shot down, due to the football community backlash against it.

The two North London clubs were included as part of that cabal, but were considered the runt of the litter.

You might recall all the jokes on social media about Arsenal and Tottenham, and how they would fit in to that landscape.

Wow! How things have changed in just two years.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories