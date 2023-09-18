Mikel Arteta Gives Worrying Update on Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal grinded out an ugly win against Everton earlier today, but it came with a price to be sure. Gabriel Martinelli, after having a goal disallowed due to VAR, left early due to having suffered injury. Manager Mikel Arteta provided a brief yet concerning update on the winger’s condition.

He said to Sky Sports: “He [Martinelli] felt something, he felt it in his hammy [hamstring] so he will need to be assessed.”

Mikel Arteta on Martinelli injury: “He felt something on one of the sprints, in his hammy”. ??? #AFC “He will need to be assessed”. pic.twitter.com/cV8ni0DenW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2023

In another media opportunity, Arteta said the following about Martinelli’s situation: “He felt, I think, something in the action in the run for the goal. He’s not normally a player to have muscular issues, but he had to come off. Let’s see.”

It remains to be seen- the severity of his hamstring injury, but Martinelli is at the very least a strong doubt for Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League group stage opener against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

He could miss next weekend’s very big North London Derby too. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the scans show and the physios say.

