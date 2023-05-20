Mikel Arteta Adds Dog Win to Arsenal Training Ground

Arsenal FC have a new, late season signing- a chocolate Labrador named Win. She is the new Arsenal training ground pet, joining the other resident pet, a cat named Bob.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta discussed Win, and what she brings to the table in regards to helping elevate team chemistry and lifting squad spirit.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: May 20, 2023, at 5:30 pm UK at the City Ground

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 61% Draw `21% Nottm. Forest 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 2nd, 81 pts LWWLD Nottm. Forest 16th, 34 pts DWLWL

“We always talk about family, and being connected,” Arteta said to the club’s official website.

“A big family like we are at the club, and I feel like we are a family, we need a dog to represent that family. I think there are still things at the club that can be done to connect with people. To be more caring with people, to show love.

Mikel Arteta has made his latest signing to enhance the feelgood vibe at Arsenal — a chocolate Labrador. The dog, who is affectionately called “Win”, spends most days at the club’s training ground at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Arteta was inspired to do the deal last month,… pic.twitter.com/dmLCEgkcH9 — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) May 19, 2023

“I carefully chose the dog and in my opinion it’s the perfect representative of who we are right now. Her name is Win, we all love winning and Win needs a lot of love. So the love for Win, that was basically the feeling.

“The reaction from the players and the staff has been incredible, she is one of us. She is going to be on this journey with us together. It’s something that changes your mood like this [clicks fingers]. She gives you all the love and suddenly you feel the energy of the place.

“It’s just beautiful and to me those things are very important.”

Arteta is absolutely right about dog ownership and animal companionship. There is no animal, or pet, more loyal than a dog. They will follow you to the end of the Earth, because they love you unconditionally.

And just like a dog takes care of the human, it is up to us as people to take care of the dog. Arteta added:

“Win needs accountability from us because we have to look after her as well, her emotions and what she needs.”

Arteta, Win and the rest of Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest later today.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

