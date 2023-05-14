Mikel Arteta Admits League Title Thoughts are ‘impossible’ Now

In the wake of Sunday’s results, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits that is impossible to think about the Premier League title race. While Arteta pointed out that his team is still mathematically alive to win the league, his comments today also reflect what we all know- the race is over, Manchester City are champions-elect again.

In fact, City could be crowned champions even before the next time that they take to the pitch.

??| Mikel Arteta: “A week ago, I was standing here feeling proud and today we have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable. “Mathematically, it’s still possible, but today it’s impossible to think about it. “We need to digest the result and… pic.twitter.com/gr1WBDRxqg — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) May 14, 2023

If Arsenal loses to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, they would be officially eliminated, and City would be champions when they take to the pitch on Sunday against Chelsea.

But make no mistake about it, today was the real death knell; the title will be decided before Championship Sunday.

“A week ago I was standing here feeling proud and today we have to apologise for the performance in the second half, Arteta said today (after falling 3-0 to Brighton at home, a couple hours after Manchester City thrashed Everton 3-0 a couple hours earlier).

“It was not acceptable.

“Mathematically, it’s still possible [to win the Premier League title], but today it’s impossible to think about it. We need to digest the result and the performance in the second half, understand why and have a different reaction.”

team have seen their once strong bid to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 go up in smoke in just over a month.

At the beginning of last month, the Gunners were eight points clear at the top of the table, and were strongly favored to close the deal. It would have marked their first league title since 2004. But then City started their “run.” Currently they’re on a streak of 14 straight undefeated (13W1D), which included 12 straight wins, two of which came over Arsenal themselves.

Meanwhile Arsenal have only won twice in their last seven; dropping points against relegated Southampton and lower table West Ham along the way.

Arteta spoke plainly, lamenting the result: “Brighton were really good when we became really poor… We conceded when they were direct in behind and the second one we gave away was a silly one. Then the team had no answers. We had to be more aggressive and take chances. They used the space well and we got punished. I will always defend my players so the person responsible is me.”

This is a bummer, not just for Gunners supporters, but for the neutrals as well. It would have been nice to have a real title race this season. Now City is going to have five titles in six wins…borrrrrring!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

