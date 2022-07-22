Arsenal Sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City for £30m

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of those players you can root for regardless of your fandom. The same can be said of all the other players who share his national affiliation, as he is Ukrainian. The world is with you. And now Arsenal fans are as well, as the left-back has finalized his move to north London. He was officially announced as a member of the Gunners today, joining Gabriel Jesus as players who made the switch from The Etihad from The Emirates this summer.

Like Ted Lasso said, “the key to being a successful Premier League side is to be sponsored by a Middle-Eastern airline.”

Zinchenko es anunciado oficialmente como nuevo jugador del club. Firmó el contrato sentado en el patio de su casa (?). Bienvenido! pic.twitter.com/nCgcCVfipR — Gunners Argentina (@Gunnersarg_) July 22, 2022

Stated Mikel Arteta, who is very familiar with Zinchenko, from his days as Pep Guardiola’s right-hand man: “We’re so happy, Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.”

The transfer fee is reportedly £30 million, plus another 2 million in add-ons for the versatile player, who can slot in midfield, in addition to playing left back.

“Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility,” Arteta continued in the official Arsenal announcement.

“It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Zinchenko said in his first interview with Arsenal’s website:

“First of all I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid. Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal. And obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play for this amazing club.”

