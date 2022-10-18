Premier League pace setters Arsenal switch their focus to Europa League action this week as they host Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates stadium. The Gunners only require a single point to stamp their ticket to the Europa League knockout phase.

Initially, this clash was due to occur last month. UEFA postponed it because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The rescheduling of this clash has robbed fans of a top of the table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Incredibly, all six of the clashes between these two sides in UEFA competition happened in a five-year period between 2002 and 2007. This will be their first clash in UEFA’s second-tier competition, with all of their previous clashes occurring in the Champions League. Arsenal has not defeated the Dutch side in their last three matchups.

Arsenal vs PSV FYIs

Kick Off: Thurs, Oct 20, 2022, at 6 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Competition: UEL Group A, Matchday 4 of 6

UEL Group Standings: Arsenal: 1st, 9pts PSV 2nd, 7pts

Team News

There is not a lot new to report on the injury front for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side has the same three injury concerns that they have carried over the last few weeks.

Here are the latest comments on the three injured players in the Arsenal first-team squad.

Emile Smith Rowe (Groin)

“It is very difficult to give a timeline. It depends on the first process, how the bones heal, how was his first reaction, his improvement and how he’s adapting. We need to go step by step.” [Sep 30]

Mohamed Elneny (Thigh)

“With Mo, it’s probably a little bit easier, and we are talking months.” [Sep 02]

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Calf)

“I think [he is a doubt, along with Gabriel Jesus]. I don’t know; he has not been on the pitch yet. So, we have to be a little bit calm.” [Oct 14]

Stuey’s Two Cents

Arsenal is now top of the Premier League with a four-point gap. They have an unblemished record in Europe. The only setback they faced was a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United and even that result was harsh on them. They probably deserved to win. Mikel Arteta’s side is probably the best placed they have ever been to get the PSV monkey off of their back.

