Youri Tielemans Potentially Swapping Leicester For Arsenal

As the Premier League season winds down, the transfer rumor mill has heated right up. With Championship Sunday less than a week away now, it’s time to cast an eye at the player movement market.
There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to the transfer market. Follow this series throughout the summer as I look at the likelihood of some of the transfer rumors doing the rounds and whether I think they will work out.
Youri Tielemans
It has been a terrible season for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side. After consecutive seasons flirting with qualifying for Champions League football, the wheels have really fallen off this year. As we head into the final week of Premier League action, Leicester sits in ninth place.
There is even a small chance that the Foxes might slip from the first page of the EPL standings, should results not go their way.
Despite his club having a poor season this campaign, Youri Tielemans has seen his stock rise.
The 25-year-old Belgian central midfielder has been linked with a move away from Leicester, seemingly ever since he signed there.
With just a little over 12 months remaining on his contract, it seems that he is on his way out at the King Power Stadium.
The big question is where will he go?
It seems the side most heavily linked with Youri Tieleman ‘s signature is Arsenal. Indeed he would be a good fit for the Gunners and could take their midfield to the next level.
Imagine him playing alongside Martin Odegaard, with Thomas Partey shoring things up from a defensive midfield? Seems pretty tasty, particularly if you’re an Arsenal fan. With his contract expiring in twelve months, his price tag shouldn’t be prohibitive either. Transfermarkt has his value listed at €55 million, given his contract status, however, Arsenal could expect to pay around the €30 million mark.
There is no doubting the price is right for Youri Tielemans
The recent dip in form for Mikel Arteta’s side might just cost them the signature of the dynamic Belgian. By all accounts, where Youri Tielemans signs next will be contingent on Champions League football.
Arsenal blew their advantage in the race for Champions League football recently, capitulating to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of mega-rich Newcastle.
LIKELIHOOD 50%
If I could give this a little under 50%, I would. I am trying not to get too specific with the percentages here. I think this would be a good deal for both Arsenal and Youri. The sticking point will likely be Champions League qualification, which looks extremely unlikely for the Gunners.
Arsenal isn’t far away from qualifying for the Champions League, though.
If Tielemans can be convinced that Arsenal can qualify next season it might just happen. That, however, is a big might.
