Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal will be looking forward to the EFL Cup after a terrible start to the season. They have lost both their Premier League matches, failing to score in either. So, how will Mikel Arteta react when he selects his team for the next match?
The defeat to Chelsea over the weekend was particularly demoralising because of the nature of the performance. The Gunners could not get any sort of attack going at all and looked like they were going to lose from the opening tip. Without the heroics of Bernd Leno, the score line could have been much worse.
West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 25 August Wednesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Bromwich Albion (WDWWW) Arsenal (DLLLL)
Arteta is expected to stick to the 4-2-3-1 formation, but the Gunners will have a new keeper in the recently signed Aaron Ramsdale. There are likely to be quite a few changes made to the defence.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles will start as the right-back with Nuno Tavares on the left.
In the centre of defence, with the continued absence of Ben White, Pablo Mari will start as a centre back and be partnered by Calum Chambers.
In the centre of midfield, we can expect Albert Lokonga to keep his place as he has been one of the most impressive performers this season. Granit Xhaka will drop to the bench and Mohamed Elneny should take his place. These two will have to be more adventurous with their passing to open up the game for the attackers.
Ahead of them, it could be a start for Martin Odegaard whose visa was not cleared in time for Chelsea. Bukayo Saka is another who would be on the bench with Reiss Nelson taking his place. On the left, it is likely to be Gabriel Martinelli back on the wings.
Upfront, there is the temptation to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (who’s been linked with a move away) some minutes on the pitch. But Arteta would prefer to give Folarin Balogun another chance to impress as a lone forward.
Arsenal need to put on a strong showing here after two very disappointing games. Though they have the talent advantage to easily get a win, they must not take the Baggies lightly.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs West Bromwich Albion (4-2-3-1):
Aaron Ramsdale, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Albert Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Folarin Balogun
